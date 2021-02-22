Fisher-Dangler Road closed Mar. 1

WASHINGTON TWP. — Beginning on Monday, Mar. 1, 2021, the Fisher-Dangler Road in Washington Township will be closed to through traffic, south of State Route 571 and extending south to Wagner Road (2.1 miles).

This is necessary for the construction of a new bridge over Greenville Creek, which is located 0.25 mile south of State Route 571. The road will be closed for a period not-to-exceed 120 days, and traffic to residences and farms will be maintained, but only by access either North or South of the bridge location. The work will include the removal of the old bridge and constructing a new structure with a span of 100 feet and a width of 28 feet. The total length of the project, including reconstruction and widening of the road is 600 feet.

The work is contracted to Brumbaugh Construction of Arcanum, and questions may be referred to the Darke County Engineer at 937-547-7375.