Greenville church gunman shoots self, airlifted

GREENVILLE — A 25-year-old man was airlifted Monday evening after suffering a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an hours-long standoff with law enforcement at Greenville Baptist Temple.

At approximately 6:15 p.m., the Darke County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call reporting that a gunman had entered the Greenville Baptist Temple, located at 4689 Childrens Home Bradford Road, prompting a massive response from both the Darke County Sheriff’s Office and the Greenville Police Department.

According to Darke County Chief Deputy Mark Whittaker, a male subject was observed loading a rifle in the parking lot of the church prior to entering the building with the firearm. An estimated 4 or 5 people within the church immediately barricaded themselves in an attempt to evade the gunman. Chief Deputy Whittaker stated deputies were able to safely extract those who had barricaded themselves from the downstairs portion of the church. The gunman, however, refused to exit the building prompting a nearly three-hour long standoff with law enforcement.

Negotiations with the suspect continued throughout the evening without success. Shortly before 9:30 p.m., deputies with the Darke County Special Response Team (SRT) immediately requested EMS to the scene as well as CareFlight to be put in the air when it was discovered that the suspect had shot himself.

The suspect was then treated on the scene by Greenville Township Rescue prior to being transported to the landing zone at the Darke County Sheriff’s Office to an awaiting CareFlight medical team. The suspect was transported by CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital where his condition remains unknown.

When asked if the people inside the church were in any danger, Chief Deputy Whittaker responded, “He was fairly focused on harm to himself; however when a person gets out of his car and loads up an AR-15 and enters the church, everyone in the church feared for their lives. We can’t assume what his attentions are. At that point we were able to get everybody out…it’s unfortunate what this gentleman has done to himself but at the end of the day no other citizens or deputies were harmed.”

The incident remains an active investigation with the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. Additional details will be released as they become available.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Comer-035.jpg Jim Comer | Darke County Media

No one else injured, man’s condition unknown

By Jim Comer DarkeCountyMedia.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com

Jim Comer covers accidents, fires and crime for Darke County Media. He can be reached by email at jcomer@aimmediamidwest.com