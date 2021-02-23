Shine’s Lenten Series begins in March

MARIA STEIN — The Maria Stein Shrine Adoration Guild is happy to offer the following Lenten Season Learning Series, presented by Sister Joyce Ann Zimmerman, C.PP.S.

Sister Joyce Ann is the founding director of the Institute for Liturgical Ministry in Dayton, Ohio, and is an adjunct professor of liturgy. As a frequent facilitator of workshops on liturgy, Sr. Joyce Ann has published numerous scholarly and pastoral liturgical books and articles.

The first session (“Fasting & Lent”) will be held Mar. 9, 2021, at 10 a.m., is a reflection on fasting and the progression through Lent of a call to conversion as guided by the Lectionary. For a long time in the Church, we primarily understood Lent in terms of a fasting period. Is this still so today? Of what value is fasting? What is a healthy understanding of fasting and what are the requirements? How is Lent a time of conversion for all of us?

The second session (“Triduum & Easter”) will be held Mar. 18, 2021, at 10 a.m., is a reflection on the Easter Triduum and the fifty days of Easter. How do we enter into the Easter Triduum celebrations as the one celebration of Jesus passing from death to risen Life? How are the fifty days of Easter, culminating on Pentecost, a “great Sunday” that calls us to enter into the risen Life that Christ offers us?

There is no charge for either session; however, a good will offering will be accepted.

The Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics provides faith nourishment and spiritual renewal, for people of all faith backgrounds and beliefs, through opportunities for prayer, pilgrimage and inspiration from the lives of the saints. People from around the world visit the shrine to explore and enjoy this environment rich in holiness and history. The Shrine is located at 2291 St. John’s Road in Maria Stein. To learn more about the Maria Stein Shrine of the Holy Relics, visit mariasteinshrine.org

