Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — Dallas, a one year-old tan and white intact male Basenji Husky Mix, is a very sweet boy who loves attention. Dallas knows how to sit, play with toys, and loves treats. Dallas has been given his Lepto/Parvo/Distemper, and Bordetella vaccines, and he is heartworm negative. The adoption fee is $80, cash or check. Dog “meet and greets” are encouraged when considering a new, four-legged addition to the family!

The Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville, is open Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.), and Saturday, (9 to 11:30 a.m.) Just stop by or call 937-547-1645.