Commissioners talk grants, courts building

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday afternoon to discuss the CHIP HOME repair grant, and the Darke County court’s purchase of 311 S. Broadway. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were all present.

The board approved Resolution (R-52-2021). This resolution awarded the CHIP HOME Repair grant to a Greenville resident for the installation of a dimensional shingled roof and spouting. This grant is a home improvement grant dedicated to improving low to moderate income homes in Darke County. Residents apply for portions of the grant funds, and county officials visit applicants homes to decide whether they are worth improving. From there, certain improvements are awarded based on what homes are best suited to be improved. The cost of this specific improvement is $11,855, to be paid to Carl R. Strobel Construction.

The board approved Resolutions (R-56-2021) and (R-57-2021). Both of these resolutions relate to an agreement between Darke County and the Union City Police Department for the transfer of a 2014 Ford Explorer to the Union City PD from the Darke County Sheriff’s Office. The vehicle is already fitted for K9 transfer and the commissioners agree it will be a nice addition to the Union City PD.

The commission approved a consent agreement to purchase 311 S. Broadway in Greenville for the Darke County courts. To clarify, the courts will be purchasing the property with their own non-general revenue funds. All government related purchases, however, must be approved by, and registered in the name of, the county commissioners. The day-to-day general expenses will be paid by the courts, except utilities, internet, snow removal, and property/liability insurance.

“We echo the feelings of all the folks who have called us and expressed concerns about this property,” said Commission Chairman Matt Aultman.

Mike Stegall thanked Commissioner Larry Holmes for all of his visits to the courthouse in an attempt to work out a different location. Holmes spent a number of hours discussing the property with Judge Hein and Monnin, but was ultimately unable to persuade them on a different location. The board recognized Holmes’ attempts and thanked him for all his efforts.

The board concluded talks of this building by noting that the courts are expected to close on the property sometime in April.

To conclude the meeting, all the commissioners recognized Wayne HealthCare for their grand opening of the new section of the hospital. This new section, located off of Harrison Street, will be home to a new inpatient unit, birthing center, and wellness center.

“The expansion to Wayne HealthCare is a wonderful addition to the community,” said Holmes. “The work that the hospital has done to get this built has been nothing short of amazing, and we thank them for their efforts to continually improve the Greenville and Darke County community.”

Mike Stegall offered his thanks to Wayne Deschambeau, President and CEO of Wayne HealthCare, who will be retiring soon. Deschambeau’s contributions to Wayne HealthCare, and by extension, the Greenville community, have been exemplary.

“I just want to say thank you to Wayne Deschambeau for all of his hard work and dedication in getting this project finished,” said Stegall. “In addition to this, Wayne has provided the hospital with steady leadership and we wish him all the best in retirement.”

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Monday and Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at their office located at 520 S. Broadway next to the courthouse. To contact them, call 937-547-7370.

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

To contact the writer, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

