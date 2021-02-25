Going green for March’s First Friday

GREENVILLE – Main Street Greenville and the downtown merchants are putting together an incredible First Friday for March. In past years, March has been reserved for the Culinary Tour. However, due to restrictions in place due to COVID-19, that event has been postponed and an entirely new event has been planned for Friday, Mar. 5.

With March known for St. Patrick’s Day and the beginning of spring, Main Street Greenville is inviting everyone to the “Show Us Your Green” First Friday. It is time to brighten up downtown Greenville, and participants could win over $400 in gift cards.

There has been a huge push to shop local over the past year and in Main Street Greenville’s opinion, there is no other way to shop. Historic Downtown Greenville is filled with locally owned and operated businesses with everything from art to home décor and antiques and clothing boutiques to restaurants and coffee shops. There is something for everyone and the ‘Show Us Your Green’ First Friday will be a great chance to explore it all. Let St. Patrick’s Day come early and wear green on this special day. The businesses will be decorating their store windows and will keep the green theme throughout the month.

Stop in at the Welcome Center or one of Main Street Greenville’s participating businesses and pick up a Bingo card. Participants should fill in as much of their card as possible by stopping in the stores and purchasing something to get a sticker. A purchase can be a $1 or could be $100.

Ryan Berry, executive director of Main Street Greenville, said, “We just want you to help our businesses that have struggled over the past year. Not only could you possibly discover a new favorite downtown business, but you could also win what will seem like a ton of gift cards.”

The card with the most stickers will be the winner of the gift cards. A random drawing will be held if there are multiple cards with the same number of stamps.

For more information, stop in at the Main Street Greenville Welcome Center at 421 South Broadway Street, or call 937-548-4998.

