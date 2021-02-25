Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

DARKE COUNTY — An abundance of “cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville. Although felines can be identified as one of eleven breeds (Domestic Shorthair, Domestic Longhair, Persian, Maine Coon Cats, Siamese, American Shorthair, Abyssinian, Exotic Shorthair, Ragdoll, Burmese, and Himalayan), 95 percent of all U.S. cats today are either Domestic Shorthair or Longhair.

Sophira is a cuddly, two-year-old female Domestic Shorthair. She is a friendly and loving cat who has the typical characteristics of her breed — bonding well with people, sitting on someone’s lap, or curling up on a sofa.

Payton is one-and-a-half year old neutered male Domestic Shorthair. Petable and friendly, Payton is a good barnyard cat, and is very curious.

Come out to the Darke County Humane Society and meet these fabulous felines. Shelter hours are: Mon. (11 a.m. to 7 p.m.), Tues. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Weds. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Fri. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Sat.(11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). For more information, see the Darke County Humane Society’s Facebook page, or call 937-548-1009.