DCCA Family Theatre presents ‘Jack and the Beanstalk’

DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Center for the Arts is announcing the second of its virtual Family Theatre Series presentations, Jack and the Beanstalk, which will become available for streaming Mar. 1.

“This lively musical will bring delight and inspiration to children and adults alike,” said DCCA Artistic Director David Warner. “The classic fairy tale springs to life with inventive and imaginative flair that will enthrall youngsters and captivate adults.”

According to Mr. Warner, the production from Virginia Rep on Tour features lively songs and creative scripting to tell the familiar tale in an original and humorous manner.

“DCCA is committed to enriching lives through the arts, even when audiences cannot gather together to partake of live performances,” explained DCCA Executive Director Andrea Jordan. “Therefore, we are making available to our patrons these productions at no charge, while also helping a venerable arts provider, Virginia Rep on Tour, which is due to the pandemic also unable to fulfill its mission to entertain, challenge and uplift through the power of live theatre.

DCCA’s Family Theatre Series is sponsored by Bach to Rock, Darke County Foundation, Park National Bank, Edison State Community College, Wes and Patti Jetter, Jordan Agency, Jim & Julia Poeppelman, Jean Louise Thieme Fund of Darke County Foundation, Greyson James Steyer Fund of the Darke County Foundation, Gordon & DeSantis Orthodontics, VFW Post 7262, Zechar Bailey Funeral Home, Family Health, and Modern Mothers of Versailles. The Ohio Arts Council helps fund these programs with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans; DCCA membership contributions also help support the Family Theatre Series. DCCA also receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc., Coppock-Hole Trust, John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation, and Greenville Rotary.

DCCA’s initial Family Theatre offering from Virginia Rep, Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad, is also still available for streaming at no charge; both productions will remain available through June 30.

To access these Family Theatre Series productions, go to DCCA’s Website www.darkecountyarts.org or email DCCA at info@darkecountyarts.org for links and access codes. For more information, call DCCA at 937-547-0908.

