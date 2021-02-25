Greenville police blotter

THEFT

February 17, 8:19 p.m.: Officers responded to the Greenville Police Department in reference to a male who said his wallet had been stolen at The Laundry Room, 849 East Main Street. He stated he had set his wallet on top of a washing machine while doing laundry and forgot to pick it up. When he returned, it was missing. Police contacted the owner of the laundromat who stated he was on vacation, but would soon review the video footage. He stated he would send police a copy upon his return.

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

February 23, 5:54 p.m.: Police responded to the intersection of East Fourth Street and Ash Street in reference to a disorderly person complaint. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the complainant who advised that a male who had previously been warned of trespassing showed up and was banging on his door. The male was issued a citation referencing disorderly conduct for screaming and being disorderly near the house.

DRUGS

February 19, 1:46 a.m.: Police conducted a traffic stop near the intersection of Martin Street and Ohio Street. Police noted that the driver appeared nervous and had just been leaving an area where drugs are known to be sold and used. Upon searching the vehicle, a bag of what was believed to be methamphetamine was located. The substance was submitted for testing and charges from the prosecutor’s office are pending.

February 20, 1:21 a.m.: A traffic stop was conducted on East Main Street near Virginia Street on a vehicle with too dark of tinted windows. A K9 alerted to drugs in the vehicle and narcotics were located. The drugs were transferred for testing and charges are pending from the prosecutor’s office.

DECEASED

February 21, 12:47 p.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 500 block of East Fifth Street in reference to a deceased person complaint. Upon arrival, officers entered the house and spoke with the complainant who advised that his father had been experiencing shortness of breath and was not eating regularly. Police located the male’s body and did not find a pulse.

February 23, 7:40 p.m.: Police responded to the 900 block of Gray Avenue in reference to a deceased female. Upon arrival, officers spoke with the son of the deceased woman who said he had come to check on her. The body was transported to a local funeral home.

MISCELLANEOUS

February 18, 10:55 a.m.: A nuisance abatement code violation was initiated in the 100 block of Meadow Lane. The residents of the house had called police over nine times over the last year and a half for numerous reasons. The nuisance abatement was issued in response to the frequency of criminal activity and calls coming from a single house.

February 19, 12:14 p.m.: Police responded to a call for found property near the 400 block of Harrison Avenue. The complainant stated that he found keys in his door when leaving his house that did not belong to him. Police were able to identify who the keys belong to, but were unable to make contact. They will be returned upon making contact with the owner.

February 23, 7:30 a.m.: A male returned a blue Adidas strap bag to the Greenville Police Department. The item was placed into police property until the owner can be located.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/02/web1_Gville-PD-0005-PRINT-1.jpg Advocate photo