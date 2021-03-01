Versailles FFA places 9th in State Nursery/Landscape Contest

VERSAILLES — Congratulations to Wesley Gehret, Evan Groff, Cody Groff, Ayden Bergman, Lane Bergman, Carter Luthman, Trevor Luthman, Grifon Miller, Kaiden Miller and Xavier Miller for placing 9th overall in the State Nursery/Landscape contest over zoom in a two-day testing event.

The team was led by Wesley, who placed 12th overall. This is the third year for Versailles FFA to compete in this contest.

The Nursery/Landscape Content consists of: general knowledge test related to nursery/landscape, safety test focusing on landscape installation equipment, plant identification of 40 specimens from deciduous trees, shrubs and annuals, 40 specimens from evergreen trees, shrubs, groundcovers, and perennials, 40 specimens from weeds, insects, diseases, and turf, reading & interpreting grass seed label, irrigation identification & function, reading & interpreting a nursery catalog and landscape design in which the students were furnished a landscape drawing and were asked to answer six objective questions about the design using a calculator and architects ruler.

A special thanks to Brad and Larry Lokai for working with and assisting with the contest. Congratulations!

Left to right are Xavier Miller, Grifon Miller and Kaiden Miller, part of the 9th placed State Nursery/Landscape Team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_IMG-6094.jpg Left to right are Xavier Miller, Grifon Miller and Kaiden Miller, part of the 9th placed State Nursery/Landscape Team. Provided photo Left to right are Evan Groff, Cody Groff, Lane Bergman, Wesley Gehret, and Ayden Bergman, who were part of the 9th placed State Nursery/Landscape Team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_IMG-6096.jpg Left to right are Evan Groff, Cody Groff, Lane Bergman, Wesley Gehret, and Ayden Bergman, who were part of the 9th placed State Nursery/Landscape Team. Provided photo Left to right are Carter Luthman and Trevor Luthman, who were part of the 9th placed State Nursery/Landscape Team. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_IMG-6100.jpg Left to right are Carter Luthman and Trevor Luthman, who were part of the 9th placed State Nursery/Landscape Team. Provided photo