Versailles FFA delivers to Versailles Health Care Center

VERSAILLES — In years past, the Versailles FFA would visit the nursing home monthly to visit with the residents and give them snacks while doing activities with them. Because of COVID-19, however, the FFA members are unable to come in contact with the residence. But Versailles FFA has continued to do special activities for the staff and residents.

As part of National FFA week, on Tuesday, Feb. 23, the Versailles FFA delivered St Patrick’s Day craft bags for the residents to make on their own and snack bags that included cheese and meat and chocolate chip cream cheese cookie bars.

Versailles FFA members are seen at the Versailles Health Care Center on Feb. 23 with Kim Fair, Activities Director of Versailles Health Care Center staff. Versailles FFA members that assisted included left to right: Owen DeMange, Jeremiah Wagner and Haylee Lewis. Versailles FFA dropped off craft bags and snacks for staff and residents. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_IMG-6196.jpg Versailles FFA members are seen at the Versailles Health Care Center on Feb. 23 with Kim Fair, Activities Director of Versailles Health Care Center staff. Versailles FFA members that assisted included left to right: Owen DeMange, Jeremiah Wagner and Haylee Lewis. Versailles FFA dropped off craft bags and snacks for staff and residents. Provided photo