Bradford Library eliminating overdue fees

BRADFORD — The Bradford Public Library is pleased to announce that it will be eliminating overdue fines starting March 1, 2021. This will be a temporary service through the end of the calendar year. We know that many of our patrons have been struggling as a result of the pandemic and we want to ease some of the burden for you. This move ensures that our public library is living up to its commitment to provide free and equal access to information, knowledge, independent learning and the joys of reading for our community.

For the remainder of 2021, items that are returned late will not have an overdue fine charged. Items that have been “lost” by a patron will be welcomed back as long as they are not damaged, and any overdue fines associated with those items will be waived. In addition, if a patron comes in to Bradford Public Library and has past overdue fines on their account, those fines will be waived. Please note that this only applies to overdue fines, and not replacement costs for lost or damaged items. Our Food for Fines Campaign will continue through the year, offering patrons a chance to eliminate their fees associated with lost items. Each non-perishable item will eliminate $1 from your replacement costs. We will waive fees for one lost item per month. All food collected is taken to the Bradford Resource Center and will be distributed to Bradford residents in need.

We are providing this as a service to our wonderful patrons and community as a way to say thank you for your support through the years and especially through this past year. We want everyone in the community to have the opportunity to start fresh and have access to our material and services. As always, if you have questions about this service, we encourage you to calla the library at 937-448-2612. We look forward to seeing you soon.