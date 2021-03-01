Gruber to speak to DCWRC

GREENVILLE — Dr. Stephen Gruber will be the featured speaker at the monthly meeting of the Darke County Republican Women’s Club (DCRWC). He will be discussing the Darke County Historical Society and giving an update on what is happening at the Garst Museum. The program will be held at 6 p.m. on March 8 at the Shawnee Nature Preserve, 4267 State Route 503, Greenville.

“Garst Museum is such a wonderful asset of our community, staying abreast with their current programs and events is integral in keeping the history of our community alive,” said Jaime LeVeck, DCRWC President. “We are looking forward to hearing from Dr. Gruber and hope the community will join us.”

Dr. Gruber served as Chair of the Education Department at Cedarville University and is currently Professor Emeritus of Education. In addition, he served as the Director of the Master of Education Degree Program. He has 43 years of education experiences including public education as a Social Studies teacher, coach, Principal of Arcanum Middle School and Principal of Greenville High School. Dr. Gruber earned both Master of Education and Education Specialist Degrees from Wright State University and his Doctor of Education degree at Miami University. His wife Christa is a former computer business teacher at Greenville High School, and they have three children, daughters Erin Fout and husband Tracy, Sara Waldo and husband Jon, Scott Gruber and wife Andrea. Dr. Gruber is a licensed private pilot and enjoys riding his Harley, and sports of all sorts. He also enjoys being a docent at Garst museum and teaching adult Sunday school at Bible Fellowship Church in Greenville.

The evening’s program is free and does not require reservations. The Club does offer an optional dinner, prior to the speaker’s program, at a per person cost of $10 for those who would like to attend and have made reservations for the meal. Dinner reservations must be made prior to noon, on March 4, by calling Wavelene Denniston at 937-547-6477 or emailing her at DCRWReservations@darkegop.org. Reservations made are expected to be paid.

DCRWC is a political group founded to provide political education and legislative information; provide a wider knowledge of the principles of the Republican Party; increase the number of registered Republicans; recruit, promote, and support qualified Republican women for political office; give exposure to and work actively for all Republican candidates; and lend support to the activities of other Republican organizations.

