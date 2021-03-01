Ansonia kindergarten registration

ANSONIA — It’s time to sign up for kindergarten at Ansonia Elementary so they can be prepared for your child next year.

Kindergarten registration for Ansonia Local Schools will be conducted on Wednesday, March 10, from 4 to 6 p.m., and on Wednesday, March 17, from 4 to 6 p.m. If you have a son or daughter who will attend next year, please make arrangements to stop in the school office during this time.

When you come to sign up, bring a copy of your child’s birth certificate, shot records, custody papers (if applicable), and proof of residency. Please note that your child will need to be at least five years old by Aug. 1.

Children do not need to attend this appointment, a screening date will be decided the evening you register. If you cannot attend, please call Deb Schrader at 937-337-5141.

https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_ansonia.jpg