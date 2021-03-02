Versailles FFA participates in Dist. 5 Ag Sales competition

VERSAILLES — On Thursday, Feb. 25 , four Versailles FFA members participated in the District 5 Ag Sales Competition over Zoom. Members that participated include: Laura Wuebker, Dalton Hesson, Kobe Epperly, and Luke Winner.

As part of the competition, each member did an individual sales presentation in which all members sold a product that was decided by Ohio FFA. Participants also participated in a team activity in which they developed a pre-call plan for a future sales call, related to the product selected by Ohio FFA. Students also took a online test based on agriculture sales and marketing test.

A special thanks to Ryan Langenkamp for helping coach the team. The Versailles team had the second overall score in the district out of 16 teams and the team was led by Kobe Epperly who placed fifth overall. In a normal year, Versailles FFA would have advanced to the state contest. Congratulations to the Versailles Ag Sales Team.

The Versailles Ag Sales team (L to R): Kobe Epperly, Dalton Hesson. Luke Winner, and Laura Wuebker. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_IMG-6299.jpg The Versailles Ag Sales team (L to R): Kobe Epperly, Dalton Hesson. Luke Winner, and Laura Wuebker. Provided photo