American Legion 353 donates to Ansonia schools

ANSONIA — The American Legion Post 353 in Ansonia made a $5,000 donation to Ansonia Local Schools on Monday evening. The donation was made to bolster the new $3 million pre-school and field house located directly behind the original school building.

The donation will be primarily used for the athletic facility. The Ansonia Legion has made donations to the athletic facility in the past through the purchase of a large American flag displayed above the basketball courts in the facility. Matt Macy, Ansonia Athletic Director, stated that the legion has essentially paid for all of the weight lifting and other athletic equipment in the building.

“I can’t thank the local legion post enough for their generous donations,” said Macy. “Whenever we need something, they’re always there to help. What they’ve done for our school and the kids is great, and their dedication to the Ansonia schools and community is nothing short of amazing.”

Jim Kammer, spokesman for the Ansonia Legion Post, reiterated the primary goals of the legion’s charitable donations. He stated that the Ansonia post retains the focus of the wider American Legion family in their dedication to veteran’s affairs and rehabilitation, national security, Americanism, and children and youth. Kammer noted that the Ansonia post encompasses all four pillars, but are more heavily focused on children and youth.

“One of our primary goals is to support the local youth, whether it be through donations to the school or elsewhere, we are here to help in anyway we can,” said Kammer. “All of us here today are Ansonia graduates, so we feel a sense of duty to the younger generations and we are always happy to help. Though we are proud to make this donation, and hope to make more in the future, we couldn’t have done it without the support of the community and we offer our thanks to Ansonia for always supporting us.”

Kammer concluded by stating that the Ansonia Legion will be making more donations in the future, and that the Ansonia schools are always welcome to request assistance from the group.

The American Legion Post 353 is located at 353 Mackinaw Street in Ansonia. For more information, visit their Facebook page by searching Ansonia American Legion Post 353.

Commander Jen Robertson passes the check to Ansonia Athletic Director Matt Macy. Shown from L to R: Gary Midlam, Russell Midlam, Ivan Christian, Matt Macy, Jim Kammer, Jen Robertson, and Dennis Dickey. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Gaylen-Blosser-Ansonia-American-Legion.jpg Commander Jen Robertson passes the check to Ansonia Athletic Director Matt Macy. Shown from L to R: Gary Midlam, Russell Midlam, Ivan Christian, Matt Macy, Jim Kammer, Jen Robertson, and Dennis Dickey.

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

To contact the writer, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

