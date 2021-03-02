Apple Farm Service receives recognition from Kubota

GREENVILLE — Apple Farm Service is excited to announce that it has achieved the Elite Status for 2020 with Kubota. This prestigious award is given to a small percentage of Kubota dealerships that provide the highest levels of satisfaction to their customers.

According to the Kubota USA website, “Kubota’s Premier and Elite Dealer Certification Program is focused on building and managing best-in-class dealerships. The program establishes metrics that define standards on quality customer service and the best Kubota brand representation. Kubota Premier Dealers have met all requirements and fulfilled a majority of sales offerings, while Kubota Elite Dealers have achieved the highest level of Kubota recognition.”

In order to receive the Elite Dealer status, Apple Farm Service had to prove the following:

High levels of customer service

Up to date training for sales, service, and the parts department

An efficient and reliable service department

High numbers of sales in equipment and parts

Effective and encompassing marketing campaigns and programs

Teamwork between the sales, service, and parts department

Apple Farm Service is one of the first Kubota dealerships in the area. They first carried the famous orange tractors in the 1980s. Whether you need equipment, parts, or service, Apple Farm Service offers Kubota tractors, mowers, and utility vehicles. You can learn more about Apple Farm Service on their website, AppleFarmService.com