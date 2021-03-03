BPW donates to shelter

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business and Professional Women’s Club (BPW) collected donations from its members at the organization’s last meeting in February. BPW presented a check to Annie Sonner, coordinator for the Shelter From Violence. A small air fryer and coffee pot were also needed by the shelter and were also donated by club members.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Shelter From Violence has seen a 30-percent reduction in its budget and BPW members wanted to step up to support women in this way.

Shelter From Violence focuses on helping women and families with children who are in abusive relationships. The shelter offers them space to think about their situation and provides resources for assistance. They can also provide guidance in obtaining a civil protection order.

To make a donation or for more information Shelter From Violence, please contact Annie Sonner at 937-548-4679. Donations may also be mailed to Shelter From Violence Inc., P.O. Box 988, Greenville, OH 45331.

Pictured left to right: Susan Fowble, Greenville BPW Treasurer; Annie Sonner, Shelter From Violence Coordinator; Peggy Foutz, Greenville BPW Vice-President. Provided photo