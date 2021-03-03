Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — Hopper, a three-year old Boxer Mix, is very sweet boy who knows how to sit, shake, and down. Hopper is very fond of treats, and doesn’t seem to mind the company of other dogs. Hopper weighs about 68 pounds and has been given his Lepto/Parvo/Distemper and Bordetella vaccines. He is heartworm negative, and has been dewormed. The adoption fee is $80, cash or check. Dog “meet and greets” are encouraged when considering a new, four-legged addition to the family!

The Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville, is open Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.), and Saturday, (9 to 11:30 a.m.) Just stop by or call 937-547-1645.