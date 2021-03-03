Blue Angels first meeting of 2021

GREENVILLE — The Blue Angels held its first Zoom meeting of 2021 on Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m.

Raylea Richards called the meeting to order. Pledges were said. Roll call was taken by asking, “how many years you have been in 4-H?” From the roll call, 21 members, three parents, and five advisors were present. The treasure’s report was given by Alivia Addis with a balance of $722.46. It was approved first by Evan Addis and second by Daniel Williams. Devotions were given by Gabrielle Spitzer on “pursuit of happiness.” Secretary Ella Williams had no new report. Approved first by Daniel Williams and second by Blake Addis. Blake Addis gave the community service update on Trash Bash. The club has four teams. Blake will be emailing teams and routes.

Health and Safety reports were given by Hayleigh Spires on “screen time.” She stated that limits need to be set. She advised one hour through the week and three hours on the weekends. There was no old business at this time.

New business: The club welcomed new members. Projects need to be entered by April 1. Some project books are available on online. If you can’t locate your book online you can call the extension office or email Sherry at pearson.437@osu.edu and set up a time to pick up project books. Club officer resources are available online for your club officers at https://ohio4h.org/officerresources

The Darke County 4-H Committee has waved activity fees of $5 per member for 2021. There is a poster contest this year. You can look on go.osu.edu/21postercontest e-clover for guidelines and due date. Turkey order deadline is March 5. The spring recognition and kick off will be virtual this year, details to follow.

Sharon Harpest announced leadership recipients this year: Rayleigh Richards and Ella Williams. Achievement recipients: Blake Addis, Alivia Addis, Evan Addis and Gabrielle Spitzer.

You are encouraged to check the darke.osu.edu website on Friday with all the news. Our next meeting will be March 22, at 6:30 p.m. It will be a Zoom call and details will be emailed. Daniel Williams, recreation leader had the members play a game called “today we would rather.”

The meeting was adjourned first by Blake Addis and seconded by Evan Addis.