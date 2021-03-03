Apply now for Darke County Foundation Scholarships

DARKE COUNTY — Seniors in the class of 2021 who attend a Darke County high school or are home-schooled in Darke County may apply for scholarships from the Darke County Foundation. (Students may live outside Darke County and attend a Darke County high school.) Application deadline is March 31, 2021. Students planning to attend a 4-year college, 2-year college, or shorter vocational program are encouraged to apply. By filling out one general application, students are eligible for 75 scholarships totaling $175,000.

Apply online at www.darkecountyfoundation.org/scholarshipinformation. The following criteria is considered, not necessarily in this order: grade point average, ACT score, activities, essay, and financial need. Some awards do not require ACT score. Some awards are based primarily on merit, not financial need. Eligible recipients will be announced at each high school’s graduation. Scholarship money will be disbursed following the student’s first semester in college, providing the student earns at least a 2.75 grade point average.

Since 1986, the Darke County Foundation has awarded over $2.3 million to local students. The Darke County Foundation is a community foundation dedicated to improving the lives of Darke County residents by receiving, managing and distributing charitable gifts. For more information, call 937-548-4673 or e-mail dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org