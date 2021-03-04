Commissioners announce CDBG public hearing

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday afternoon to discuss a fixing-of-the-date notice for a public hearing concerning Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were all present.

The first CDBG public hearing will be held on Wednesday, March 17, at 10 a.m. in the board room of the Darke County Administrative Building located at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. The hearing will provide updates to the current and future funding scenarios that Darke County is eligible to receive and administer through the grants. General information about the CDBG program will be discussed, including eligible activities, program requirements, and application deadlines.

The following CDBG programs are a sample of funding sources available to Darke County, and the approximate available funds from each program:

Critical Infrastructure Program: $500,000

Economic Development Loan Program: $500,000

Economic Development Public Infrastructure Grant Program: $500,000

Residential Public Infrastructure Grant Program: $750,000

Targets of Opportunity Economic & Community Development: negotiated based on need

Targets of Opportunity Downtown Revitalization Program: $250,000

Targets of Opportunity New Horizons Fair Housing: $15,000

Community Housing Impact & Preservation Program: $700,000

The amounts listed may vary depending on if partnerships are established. The primary purpose of the upcoming hearing is to inform citizens about the PY2021 CDBG programs, and to review the Darke County Fair Housing Program. Citizens are encouraged to attend this public hearing to provide their own input and ask questions regarding the CDBG programs.

Other business involved minute fund transfers of less than $20 to the county general fund and to AIM Media for second quarter postage.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meet every Monday and Wednesday at the county administrative office located at 520 S. Broadway in Greenville. For more information, contact the commissioner’s office at 937-547-7370.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday afternoon and announced a public hearing on March 17 for funds available through the CDBG grant. The public is encouraged to attend and ask questions. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_IMG_2385.jpg The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Wednesday afternoon and announced a public hearing on March 17 for funds available through the CDBG grant. The public is encouraged to attend and ask questions. Darke County Media photo

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

To contact the writer, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

To contact the writer, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.