DCCA presents virtual ‘Magic Night In’ March 27

DARKE COUNTY — Darke County Center for the Arts has teamed up with award-winning magician Daniel Martin to present “Magic Night In” on Saturday, March 27 at 7 p.m.; the virtual event will be available for streaming at no charge to patrons.

Daniel Martin, known for his high-energy fusion of exhilarating magic and humor, draws record-breaking crowds at theaters and universities around the world. He has been seen by millions on NBC, CBS, BBC, and Netflix, and was named “Entertainer of the Year” for his performances at campuses across the U.S.

“Daniel is an amazing entertainer who has developed an interactive evening of magic for virtual audiences,” said DCCA Artistic Director David Warner. “The show will include Daniel teaching some incredible tricks using items most of us have lying around the house, so we hope that people of all ages will join us and maybe even become part of the magic.”

This DCCA Artists Series virtual presentation is sponsored by Ted & Diana Abney, Bach to Rock, Darke County Foundation, Park National Bank, Edison State Community College, Jordan Agency, Rodney Oda, Jim & Julia Poeppelman, Jean Louise Thieme Fund of Darke County Foundation, Gordon & DeSantis Orthodontics, VFW Post 7262, Zechar Bailey Funeral Home and Family Health. The Ohio Arts Council helps fund these programs with state tax dollars to encourage economic growth, educational excellence and cultural enrichment for all Ohioans; DCCA membership contributions also help support this effort. DCCA also receives funding from the Ketrow Foundation, Lydia E. Schaurer Memorial Trust Fund, Harry D. and Esther Stephens Memorial, Inc., Coppock-Hole Trust, John R. and Miriam H. Knick Fund of Darke County Foundation, and Greenville Rotary.

To stream Daniel Martin’s “Magic Night In,” go to DCCA’s Website www.darkecountyarts.org or email DCCA at info@darkecountyarts.org for links and access codes; those requests for access to the March 27 performance must be received by 7 p.m., Friday, March 26. For more information, call DCCA at 937-547-0908.

