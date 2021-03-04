Pohl Transportation offering $1,000 scholarship

VERSAILLES — Pohl Transportation, Versailles, Ohio, is offering a $1,000 scholarship to a student who is pursuing a degree or certificate in a transportation-related field. Course of study can range from less than a year to 4-year degree. The award is open to graduating seniors or former graduates who attended high school in Darke, Mercer, Shelby, Miami, or Auglaize counties. Eligible fields include logistics, supply chain management and diesel technology. Scholarship application is available at www.darkecountyfoundation.org/scholarshipinformation. For questions, call 937-548-4673 or e-mail dcf@darkecountyfoundation.org. Deadline to apply is March 31, 2021.

Staff report