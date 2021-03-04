Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

DARKE COUNTY — “Cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville.

One fun cool cat fact is the “purr”-ing sound made by kittens and cats. Purring most often expresses relaxation and contentment with their surroundings. However, felines are very expressive pets, and often purr to communicate with their human companions, signalling hunger, desire for attention and affection, or sometimes, distress. “Mama” cats often purr to their kittens, as if singing a lullaby.

Oakley is two-year-old female Domestic Shorthair with a calico look who is a little shy at first, but is an affectionate cat who loves to be petted.

Toni is a one-and-a-half year old female Domestic Shorthair. Toni is a very friendly and playful cat who would make a good companion.

Come out to the Darke County Humane Society and meet these fabulous felines. Shelter hours are: Mon. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Tues. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Weds. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Fri. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Sat.(11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). For more information, see the Darke County Humane Society’s Facebook page, or call 937-548-1009.