‘Show Us Your Green’ First Friday tonight

GREENVILLE — With March known for St. Patrick’s Day and the beginning of spring, everyone is invited to the ‘Show Us Your Green’ First Friday today, March 5. Local businesses will be decorating their store windows and will keep the green theme throughout the month.

‘Show Us Your Green’ First Friday will be an all-day affair, from the time the businesses open to the time they close. Most will have extended hours until 9 p.m. Historic Downtown Greenville is filled with locally owned and operated businesses with everything from art to home décor and antiques and clothing boutiques to restaurants and coffee shops. There is something for everyone. Also, shoppers will have a chance to win over $400 in gift cards.

In addition, for the first time in a long time, Montage Café will be offering live music with Jerry Mullins from 7 to 10 p.m.

Stop in at the Welcome Center or one of the participating businesses and pick up a Bingo card. Shop on Friday all day, with any size purchase. The card with the most stickers will be the winner of the gift cards. A random drawing will be held if there are multiple cards with the same number of stamps. Completed cards can be dropped off at the Welcome Center, 421 S. Broadway, Greenville, until 9 p.m., or just drop off your completed card in the mailbox outside the door of the Welcome Center. Entries must be received by 8:30 a.m. on Monday, March 8 when a winner will be named.

Downtown business participating in this event include BMF, Sadie Grace, Roots, Bread of Life, Blue Lantern Tea House, Youniques, Rustic Salvage, Me & PJ, Merchant House, Hallmark, Coffee Pot, Tangles, Happily Ever Co., Barb Rethlake Dance Studio, JC Mining, Touch of Glass, Merle Norman, Refined, Gracious Mineral Co., A&B Coffee, Darke County Makers Co-op, Sweet Annie’s Cabin, Moc Shoppe, Granny’s Corner, Montage, Beanz Buttercream Bakery, The Natural Path, Blue Bow, Greenville Pawn and the Welcome Center.

To learn more about the organization, visit or call 937-548-4998, or on Facebook at www.facebook.com/mainstreetgreenville

Artist Jerry Mullins will performing live at Montage Cafe, located at 527 S. Broadway Street in Greenville, from 7 to 10 p.m, during Mainstreet Greenville's 'Show Us Your Green' First Friday event. The Blue Bow Boutique, located at 401 S. Broadway Steet in Greenville, gets into the spirit by going green for this Friday's Mainstreet Greenville's event. 'Show Us Your Green' First Friday will be an all-day affair, from the time the businesses open to the time they close, and most will have extended hours until 9 p.m.