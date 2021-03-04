Greenville police blotter

WARRANT

February 27, 3:15 p.m.: Tejon Randall was arrested on a warrant on the original charge of theft. Randall was transported to the Darke County Jail and held on a bond of $1,025.

February 28, 12:29 a.m.: Jeromy Kiser was arrested on a warrant for a non-compliance driver’s license suspension after being pulled over on Martin Street near St. Rt. 127.

THEFT

March 1, 12:27 p.m.: Officers responded to the Greenville police department in reference to a woman who had reported a theft that had occurred a few days prior. She advised that she entered her vehicle and her purse had been dumped out and her wallet was missing. Police advised that she put a hold on her bank cards and a report was taken.

TRAFFIC

March 1, 1:18 a.m.: Police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Sean Reason, who officers knew to have a suspended drivers license in Indiana. Reason was issued citations for driving under suspension and fictitious plates. The vehicle was towed, and the plates were taken into police property.

DRUGS

March 3, 3:13 a.m.: Police conducted a traffic stop on St. Rt. 118 street near Berkshire Drive. Officers were suspicious of drug activity and a K9 unit was called to the scene. A white bottle, known to hold drugs, was located and sent to the lab for testing. The driver advised the vehicle nor the substance was his. Charges are pending from the prosecutor’s office until lab results come in.

MISCELLANEOUS

February 24, 12:31 p.m.: Officers responded to Greenville National Bank to take a report on a possible instance of unemployment fraud. The bank referenced a possible scheme where unemployment benefits were being routed through the institution. The officer spoke with the prosecutor’s office who reviewed the details.

