Greenville Income Tax due April 15

GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville is reminding taxpayers the 2020 Income Tax deadline is approaching quickly. Greenville City Tax Returns for 2020 are due by April 15, 2021, to avoid any late filing fees.

Don’t wait until April 15 to file. The sooner you come in before the April 15 deadline, means less of a wait in line. If you mail in your forms, make sure you sign your return. Unsigned returns are not considered filed and could result in late filing fees.

If you need help preparing your Greenville City return, we will prepare your return for you at no charge. Tax forms are available on our website at www.cityofgreenville.org, in our office, in the lobby of the Municipal Building, or at the Greenville Post Office. You may also call the office at 937-548-5747 to have forms mailed to you.

File online through Tax Connect. You may file online through our website at www.cityofgreenville.org/tax. You will need your Greenville tax account number. If you do not have this, please call us and we will look up the information for you.

Reminder:

· Unemployment Compensation reported on a 1099-G is not taxable by Greenville.

· Money received as a stimulus payment due to The Cares Act is not taxable by Greenville.

Items Needed:

· Federal 1040 Return

· W-2 Forms showing city tax withheld

· 1099 Forms (if applicable)

· Federal Schedules (if applicable)