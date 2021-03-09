Bowl for Kids’ Sake deadline extended

DARKE COUNTY — Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County’s Bowl for Kids Sake’s deadline is now extended until April 1, 2021.

This fundraiser is open to the public and individuals, and businesses are encouraged to participate. This annual event is a fun and exciting way to support children within our local communities. By donating to Big Brothers Big Sisters in the amount of $50 ($25 if under 18 years old) you will get a bowling voucher which will allow you to participate in one game of bowling with a shoe rental and also receive a T-shirt.

Vouchers are to be used during the times available from March 5 through Aug. 31, 2021, at either McBo’s Lanes in Versailles or Bel-Mar Lanes in Sidney. Checks should be payable to Big Brothers Big Sisters of Shelby & Darke County. Credit card processing is available by calling our office or going to our website. All money is due by April 1, 2021 (no, this isn’t a joke!).

Bowl For Kids Sake is our largest fundraiser and a nationally-recognized Big Brothers Big Sisters event. Bowl for Kids’ Sake is a fun and easy way for community members to support the life-changing work of Big Brothers Big Sisters. Our fundraising goal for 2021 is $46,000; we are currently 41 percent of the way there. We can achieve this goal, but not without your help! You can start the pace of giving with your own personal tax-deductible contribution, and then continue by collecting as many donations as possible.

Please visit our website at https://www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org/bowl-for-kids-sake.html to find out how you can get involved in this event. Or you can stop at the agency office located at 121 E. North Street in Sidney or 205 E. Fourth Street in Greenville. For any questions or more information, go to www.bigbrobigsis-shelbydarke.org or call 937-492-7611 or 937-547-9622.

Allynah Franklin of Sindey participated in Bowl for Kids' Sake on Saturday, March 6 with her team "Media Wolf."