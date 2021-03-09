Decolores Montessori students perform concert

GREENVILLE — Sixth grade students from the Decolores Montessori Elementary School recently performed their Solo and Ensemble Concert, under the direction of Kathy Douds and Betsy Hoelscher, at the Presbyterian Church in Greenville.

The Solo Ensemble provides an annual opportunity for students in the Decolores orchestra to perform a solo and a small ensemble piece. The Solo Ensemble concert encourages sixth grade students to demonstrate progress in their string instrument skills.

Decolores sixth grade students who performed a solo were Safet H., Kierstin D., Jack B., Trevar M., Teddy M., Claire R., Annabelle M., Micah P., Daniel K., Michael M., Rainey G., Joe D., Sierra M., and Nevan M.

Solo repertoire included Bach, Vivaldi, and Applebaum. The Fifth and Sixth Grade Orchestra also performed “Burst” by Brian Balmages. Trios and quartets of sixth grade students also performed various songs.

As music education is an integral part of the Montessori classroom, and has been proven to enhance math, literacy, and brain development, all Decolores students choose a string instrument (violin, viola, or cello) in second grade, have weekly instruction, and participate in orchestra. The solo and ensemble concert is a way to honor the hard work and progress of every child.

For more information on Decolores Montessori, please visit the school’s website at www.decoloresschool.org

