Darke County 4H Beef Club February, March meetings

GREENVILLE — The Darke County 4H Beef Club met on Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021, at the Youth Building and was called to order at 7 p.m. by President Lizzy May. Several members also joined via Zoom link. The 4-H Creed and Pledge of Allegiance were said. The secretary’s report from the previous Zoom meeting was given by Secretary Paige Gehret. The treasurer’s report was given by Treasurer Luke Winner. A Health and Safety presentation about water and its benefits was given by Health and Safety officer Evan Addis. The theme was crazy masks. The winners were Evan Addis, Liam Eikhoff, and Russell Winner.

New Club Program books were available at the meeting. Project books are available online or you can pick them up in the Extension Office by appointment. It is recommended that you order online at Ohio4h.org/bookresources.

Sixty-eight head of market beef were tagged in at weigh-in. The efforts and cooperation of all families involved were greatly appreciated.

Advisor Gary Gehret talked about the Darke County Cattlemen’s Association applications for queen, Herdsman awards and annual scholarships.

Advisor Jenny Crandall then spoke about enrollment. Enrollment is exclusively online, everyone must do it by April 1. Turkey orders are online this year. The first five turkeys are free and the deadline to order is March 5. Phelan Insurance and The Gateway Family sent donations to the club. Roll call was taken by Paige Gehret and Lizzy May and meeting was adjourned.

The club’s next meeting was Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at 7 p.m., in the Youth Building at the Great Darke County Fairgrounds. Evan Addis’s health and safety tip was about ear protection. He spoke about limiting the loud noises around you and your cattle.

All 4H enrollment will be online this year, due by April 1. Along with turkey orders, and project-book orders. Quality Assurance is mandatory for any market animal, and it will also be virtual. It will take place sometime through April to May and there’s a firm deadline on June 1.

Club king and queen elections took place during the meeting. The queen result came out with Lizzy May, the princess is Riley Rismiller, and the alternate is Allison Byrum. The king is Luke Winner, the prince is Kolby Petitjean, and the alternate is Luke Brinksneader. The club also received a $73.63 check for Kroger Community Rewards. The first-year member tour is cancelled this year, although 4H Camp is on as planned. The Trash Bash deadline was Friday, March 5 and the pick up is April 17. Finally, Gary Gehret gave a grooming demonstration to the club. The meeting ended with roll call and was adjourned.