Bradford Library hosts American Girl Party April 10

BRADFORD — Bradford Public Library will host an American Girl Party Saturday, April 10, 2021. To ensure all safety measures can be met, the library is holding this event later in the year. Girls in grades K-5 may sign up for one time slot, either from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. or 12 noon to 1 p.m. Sign-ups are limited to 10 young ladies per time slot.

Young ladies may bring along an older helper to assist with crafts, with a limit of one helper per participant please. Helpers may be high school students, older sibling, parent, grandparent, aunt, etc.

Girls will have their photo taken with their doll(s) in a very special backdrop, enjoy crafts, games and a special treat. Goodie bags and door prizes will also be given to those in attendance.

Registration for this special event is required, with no exceptions, so that the library can plan accordingly.

In addition, sign-ups continue for second annual “Soup Swap” to be held Saturday, March 13, 2021, from 11 a.m. to noon. Come in, sign up, and get soup containers and a recipe card. On the day of the swap, just bring soup in the containers provided along with the recipe to share. Each participant will choose the soups they would like to take home along with a recipe booklet for all the soups brought that day. Last year’s swap was great fun, so don’t wait, as sign ups are limited to 10 participants.

Questions? Call Bradford Public Library at 937-448-2612 to register for these events.

