Arcanum discusses ‘Trojan Estates’ development

ARCANUM — Work on the “Trojan Estates,” housing development in Arcanum is moving along nicely, the village council reported during their meeting on Tuesday evening. All council members and administrators were in attendance.

The meeting began with a report by Village Solicitor Nicole Pohlman in which she informed council that she recently joined the Darke County Public Defender’s Commission. In light of this, Pohlman will be unable to prosecute cases in court for the village, but will remain the village solicitor and continue to provide legal advice. In instances of the village bringing issues to the courts, Versailles Village Solicitor Tom Guillozet will present their case and be paid at the same rate as Pohlman. The village passed a motion to accept Guillozet as special counsel to the village.

Village Administrator Bill Kessler announced that the village finished the water lines on the new housing development, “Trojan Estates,” located behind the building formerly known as “Sutton’s.” He noted the utilities committee tested the water pressure, which passed, and will continue to do bacterial tests on the water lines. He concluded on the topic by stating that the first house will most likely be finished in late spring of this year. Kessler also noted that a second light was installed at the village water tower in the park. He thanked the utilities committee for all of their work on Trojan Estates, and the lighting of the park and water tower.

The village passed a motion to advertise for lifeguards for the community swimming pool for the 2021 season. As reported in the previous council story, the rate of entry for the pool has slightly increased for the 2021 season.

Village Fiscal Officer Toni Stanley presented utility payment forgiveness requests, and the village passed two. These typically pertain to residents who have had medical emergencies during the COVID-19 pandemic, or have come upon financial struggles as a result of the virus.

Village Fire Chief Kurt Troutwine made a presentation in which he highlighted the departments updates to the fire station. He noted the installation of new lockers, and new coats of paint throughout the building.

The village also discussed the idea of purchasing iPads or some sort of electronic computing devices to present and hold information for each of the committees. Council agreed that large packets that are prepared every meeting are resulting in unnecessary paper waste. The discussion was tabled for the next meeting.

The Arcanum Village Council meets the second and last Tuesday of every month at 7 p.m. in the council chambers located at 309 S. Albright Street in Arcanum.

The Arcanum Village Council met Tuesday evening to discuss progress on the “Trojan Estates,” housing development, and to appoint a new special counsel to the village. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_arcanum_municipal_and_police_downsized.jpg The Arcanum Village Council met Tuesday evening to discuss progress on the “Trojan Estates,” housing development, and to appoint a new special counsel to the village. Public domain image

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

To contact the writer, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

To contact the writer, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.