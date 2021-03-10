Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — Shiloh, a one-year-old intact Shepherd Mix male, is a very sweet boy who seems to love everyone and does not mind the company of other dogs. Shiloh knows how to sit, lay down, and especially knows how to roll over on his back for belly rubs! He walks great on a leash and is eager to meet new people. Shiloh has been given his Lepto/Parvo/Distemper, Bordetella vaccines, is heartworm negative, and has been dewormed. His adoption fee is $80, cash or check. Dog “meet and greets” are encouraged when considering a new, four-legged addition to the family.

The Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville, is open Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.), and Saturday, (9 to 11:30 a.m.) Just stop by or call 937-547-1645.