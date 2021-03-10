Seniors at Oakely Place travel without restrictions

GREENVILLE — For almost a year, seniors living in nursing homes and assisted living communities have had to endure ten to fourteen days of quarantine in their own rooms whenever they left the building. There were some exceptions for medical appointments, but the rule has been quite hard and fast and it has taken its toll with missed funerals, weddings, birthdays and other important occasions.

But this is no longer the case, at Oakley Place assisted living in Greenville. Residents who are fully immunized now skip quarantine and leave the building for any reason they choose.

“Our residents have been enjoying car rides with family members, going through drive throughs for ice cream and visiting in their loved ones homes. Just to name a few of the things we’ve been seeing.” said Sandy Baker, Community Relations Manager.

“Residents are encouraged to wear masks and follow all of the other precautions required by the State, just as you and I do when they are out and about in public. But now, they can also enjoy same freedoms,” said Nikki Nealeigh, Executive Director.

About Oakley Place

A long standing member of the community, Oakley Place opened its doors in 1997 and has since been dedicated to providing assisted living services and care designed to give residents a supportive, stimulating environment where they will thrive in mind, body, and spirit. For more information about Oakley Place and/or to schedule an in-person or vitual visit, please contact our Community Relations Manager, Sandy Baker at 937-548-9521 or visit www.enlivant.com to learn more.

About Enlivant

With a proud 30-plus year history as pioneers in the assisted living industry, Enlivant and its subsidiaries operate several hundred senior living communities across 19 states. The company currently employs nearly 5,000 dedicated caregivers and support employees across the country. Enlivant’s mission is to enrich lives through meaningful relationships and vibrant communities. Its employees are incredibly passionate about their individual role as part of a larger organization that places a premium on culture and values teamwork in pursuit of its Mission, Vision and Values — all under the Enlivant brand name. Sound “different”? That’s because we are. For more information, please visit www.Enlivant.com

Immunized residents no longer quarantined after travel