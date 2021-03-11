Darke Co. Chamber hosting unemployment fraud event

DARKE COUNTY — The Legislative Council of the Darke County Chamber of Commerce will hold a free online event on unemployment fraud — what you need to know to prevent it, find it and report it.

The informational update will be held on March 25, 2021, at 8 a.m. via Zoom. The speakers will be Juliane Barone, Legal Chief, Office of Unemployment Insurance Operations at Ohio Department of Job and Family Services and Bruce Madson, Senior Labor Policy Advisor at Ohio Department of Job and Family Services.

“For weeks, every committee we have has been discussing the growth of unemployment fraud in Ohio and Darke County. I knew we had to respond to help organizations and individuals in our area,” said Peggy Emerson, Chamber President. “With the help of Senate President Matt Huffman, we were able to connect with our presenters who will bring their expertise here to help businesses.”

The event is free to anyone who would like to attend, but the chamber asks everyone register in advance. Please go to https://conta.cc/3vcgZ63 or call 937-548-2102 to register.