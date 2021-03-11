Feline Friday Adoptable ‘Cool Cats’

DARKE COUNTY — “Cool cats,” both full grown and kittens, are just waiting to be adopted into loving homes, and are available now at the Darke County Humane Society, located at 7053 OH-49, in Greenville.

One fun “cool cat” fact is that cats and kittens of all shapes and sizes love to roll around in catnip. Originally from Europe and Asia, catnip (also known as Nepeta cataria) is an invasive perennial herb that many consider a lemony, weedy mint, akin to basil and oregano. Sniffing the seeds, stems and leaves of catnip releases the chemical nepetalactone found in the plant which most cats find irresistible. The effects of catnip usually last around 10 minutes, causing most felines to become intensely playful or very mellow.

Iago, a friendly and playful 9-month-old gray and white male Shorthair, is a cuddly kitten who will sometimes demand attention.

Miles, a 6.5-year-old black and white male Shorthair, is a handsome and shy cat with a sensitive personality.

Come out to the Darke County Humane Society and meet these fabulous felines. Shelter hours are: Mon. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Tues. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.) Weds. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Fri. (11 a.m. to 5 p.m.), Sat.(11 a.m. to 4 p.m.). The Darke County Humane Society also offers a low cost Feline Spay and Neuter Clinic once a month. For more information, see the Darke County Humane Society’s Facebook page, or call 937-548-1009.