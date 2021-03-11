Versailles Council discusses pool reopening, equipment

VERSAILLES — Issues surrounding the reopening the municipal pool, water and sewer drainage, and replatting of land parcels were among the top items on the agenda for discussion at Wednesday’s Versailles City Council meeting.

Those in attendance were Mayor Jeff Subler, Village Administrator Mike Busse, Council Members Cory Griesdorn, Jeff Beasley, Lance Steinbrunner, Mike Berger, and Todd Dammeyer. Also in attendance were Fiscal Officer Kathy Ording and Village attorney Tom Guillozet.

Council first took up old business with the approval of Resolution 21-12, authorizing the sale of certain vehicles and equipment not needed for municipal purposes, and calling for the third and final reading of Ordinance 21-13, for the adoption of interconnection standards for installation and parallel operation of customer-owned renewable electric generation facilities (1000 kWac or less) and setting forth penalties for failure to comply.

Council took up new business with the consideration of Ordinances 21-14, which would amend the Annual Appropriation Ordinance pertaining to the fire fund; and considering Resolution 21-15, to authorize the sale of non-essential vehicles and equipment, and Resolution 21-16, to advertise for bids pertaining to the 2021 Street Maintenance Project.

The planned reopening of the Versailles Municipal Pool for the 2021 season was discussed at length, with Village Administrator Mike Busse stating that with COVID cases trending down and restrictions easing, a tentative date for the reopening of the pool was Saturday, May 29, 2021, with the final day of operation being Aug. 28, 2021. Busse also stated that the village was advertising and taking applications for lifeguards and staff for the upcoming season. Also, the pool’s yearly maintenance begins in the first week of April, which will require several weeks of getting things ready for the proposed opening day. In addition to fixing any leaks and pumps, Busse also indicated that the village is gathering estimates to replace the antiquated filtration system on the pool.

Mayor Jeff Subler expressed optimism, and hopes to see residents enjoying the use of the pool.

“I think we’re headed in the right direction,” he said. “It’s not our desire to keep the pool closed, so we are planning to have it open. Unfortunately, last year [2020], they kept changing the restrictions the closer we came to opening the pool.”

Busse agreed by saying, “We are in communication with the Health Department, and hopeful for opening on time.”

Also discussed at the meeting was the consideration of a motion to purchase a Caterpillar 914 Compact Wheel Loader from the 2021 Capital Improvement Plan from Ohio CAT through the Sourcewell Cooperative Purchasing Program for $120,754. The retired equipment will be sold on GovDeals. In addition, the council approved a written recommendation from the Planning Commission for a replat of a 1.5 acre reparcel owned by Scott and Jeffie Voisard in the W. J. Bohman Industrial Park on Subler Drive. The council also approved a recommendation, subject to the creation of legislation to be presented at the next meeting, of a proposed 1.205 acre annexation plat for Brian and Michelle Heitkamp on State Route 47.

In his report to the council, Busse discussed the annual water and sewer maintenance and drainage, which will occur March 28. He also clarified the village’s need to replace Well #8, , citing that its capacity has diminished from 150 gallons per minute to 50 to 60 gallons per minute by summer. The village is currently looking to identify a spot to drill a new well, with an anticipated cost of $120,000.

The next scheduled Versailles Council Meeting will be Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 7 p.m., at the EMS Building Conference Room, 320 Baker Road, in Versailles. All interested parties are welcome to attend. For information, see www.versaillesoh.com

By Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

Carol Marsh covers community interest stories and handles obituaries for Darke County Media. She can be contacted by email at cmarsh@aimmediamidwest.com or by phone at 937-569-4314.

