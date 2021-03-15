Flaig Lumber announces new showroom

NEW MADISON — Flaig Lumber is proud to announce the opening of its new Kitchen and Bath Showroom, located in New Madison. Along with the showroom, Flaig Lumber is also offering the services of their very own in-house designer, Katie Clune.

“With the addition of our showroom, and now Katie, we have been able to become your one-stop-shop for all of your kitchen and bathroom design needs,” said Kellie Daugherty of Flaig Lumber.

Whether starting from scratch in the design of your new home or remodeling existing kitchens and baths, Flaig Lumber has the solution to your design needs. Kitchen and Bath design specialist Katie Clune offers design services that are able to meet the demands of every project. With the use of layouts, that include 3D rendering, customers are able to view their dream kitchens and baths on a larger scale before installation.

Featuring both KraftMaid Vantage and Wolf Designer products, Flaig Lumber is sure to meet your every need. “We can do it all,” said Katie Clune. “From kitchen and baths to office, laundry, garage or basement we can design your dream room.”

Flaig Lumber is open Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 7 a.m. to noon. The showroom is always available to view with in-house designer Katie available from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment only on Saturday.

