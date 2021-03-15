Portman, Rosen introduce Harriet Tubman Commemorative Coins bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Thursday, U.S. Senator Rob Portman (R-OH) and Senator Jacky Rosen (D-NV) introduced the Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Commemorative Coin Act, bipartisan legislation honoring the life and legacy of Harriet Tubman with the creation of a series of commemorative coins bearing her image. The bill’s introduction coincided with Harriet Tubman Day, recognized each year on March 10.

“Harriet Tubman selflessly and courageously dedicated her life to helping others escape from the bondage of slavery,” said Sen. Portman. “Tubman was a trailblazer, paving the way for civil and women’s rights leaders to follow in her stead. I’m honored to introduce this bipartisan legislation to commemorate Tubman’s life and legacy. The sale of these commemorative coins will help support the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and the Harriet Tubman Home, two organizations committed to preserving and honoring the bravery, legacy, and the history of Harriet Tubman and the Underground Railroad movement.”

“Harriet Tubman’s incredible life story is an inspiration to all,” said Sen. Rosen. “Tubman escaped slavery in 1849 and went on to dedicate her life to the pursuit of freedom, helping others escape slavery through the Underground Railroad, serving as a spy and a nurse for the Union Army during the Civil War, and becoming a leading voice in the women’s suffrage movement. In honor of Harriet Tubman Day, Women’s History Month, and Ms. Tubman’s 200th birthday coming up next year, I am proud to join with Senator Portman in introducing legislation which will honor Harriet Tubman and her life’s work, as well as support the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center and the Harriet Tubman Home.”

The Harriet Tubman Bicentennial Commemorative Coin Act (S.697) directs the U.S. Treasury to mint and issue $5 gold coins, $1 silver coins, and half dollar clad coins bearing Tubman’s image and emblematic of her legacy, all of which would be legal tender. All surcharges received by the Treasury would be paid equally to the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the Harriet Tubman Home in Auburn, New York, to help fulfill their missions of telling the stories of abolitionists and inspiring the public by sharing Harriet Tubman’s core values and promoting her lasting legacy.