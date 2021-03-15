Greenville PD swears-in two new officers

GREENVILLE — Greenville Mayor Steve Willman swore in two new patrol officers to the Greenville Police Department on Monday afternoon.

Christine Mercado and Shelby Manson were both sworn in as a part of a dual ceremony. Both women had family members in attendance and are excited to begin their new careers.

Congratulations to both Mercado and Manson.

Christine Mercado was sworn in by Greenville Mayor Steve Willman alongside her husband and son. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_IMG_2481.jpg Christine Mercado was sworn in by Greenville Mayor Steve Willman alongside her husband and son. Nathaniel Kubik | Darke County Media Shelby Manson was sworn in alongside her son and a number of other family members. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_IMG_2493.jpg Shelby Manson was sworn in alongside her son and a number of other family members. Nathaniel Kubik | Darke County Media