Versailles FFA hosts 86th annual banquet

VERSAILLES — The Versailles FFA Chapter held its 86th Annual FFA Parent-Member Banquet March 8 at the Versailles High School. Everyone present enjoyed a catered dinner by Mary Bergman and her staff, followed by an evening of awards highlighting the accomplishments of the Versailles FFA over the past year.

Among the list of awards were Honorary FFA Degree Recipients, Chapter Awards, the Induction of the 2021-2022 Versailles FFA Officer Team, and much more. During the banquet the Versailles FFA remembered the late Trevor Huber, as he would have graduated in 2021. A special thank you to the Versailles FFA alumni members and Versailles school staff that helped serve the banquet.

The first order of business recognized the capstone students and their employers. Juniors and seniors have the opportunity to participate in the capstone program where they leave school for the second half of the day to go to work. The student’s employers were awarded a plaque with the name of the capstone employee with room to add more names in the future. The plaques were proudly sponsored by the Versailles FFA alumni. Due to COVID-19, the employers were unable to be in attendance, so Versailles FFA put together a slideshow featuring the capstone employers and student employees.

The following people were awarded an FFA Honorary Degree for their outstanding services and contributions to the chapter: Jacki Stonebraker, Versailles High School Principal and Larry Weyand, owner of Ohio Light and Sound and contractor with Versailles schools.

Former members inducted into the Hall of Fame included 2019 graduates who all received national FFA recgntion: Marcus Berger, Grace McElodowney, Shelbie Schmitmeyer, Kimberly Winner, Dallas Hess, Cole Luthman, and Jacob Wuebker.

The FFA also recognized its Proficiency Winners who completed a 25-plus-page application submitted to the regional and state evaluations. These members are among the top 4 in the state for their Proficiency. Plaques were sponsored by Phelan Insurance and Bruns Animal Clinic. Winners included: Goat Production, Noah Barga; Sheep Production, Emma Peters; Dairy Placement, Renea Schmitmeyer; Wildlife Management Proficiency, Alex Kaiser; Poultry Production, Carter Luthman; Diversified Horticulture, Wesley Gehret; Speciality Crop Production, Mallory York.

Chapter Proficiency winners include: Ag Mechanics, Cory Timmerman; Vegetable Production, Breanna Nieport; Dairy Steer Production, Madison Henry.

Having good record books is a key part of the SAE. The Versailles FFA recognized Outstanding Record Book Winners: 8th Grade Class: James Schmitmeyer, Andrew Lyons, Lauren Grogean, and Lucas Timmerman. Freshmen Class: Grifon Miller, Dakota Overholser, Trevor Luthman, and Camille George. Sophomore Class: Austin Spradlin, Asa DeMange, Emily Delzeith, and Gabe Marshal. Junior Class: Ayden Bergman, Greg Dirksen, Evan Groff, and Alex Mangen. Senior Class: Gage Holmes, Jason Mescher, Darian Feltz, and Victoria Wuebker.

High Scholastics is an important part of each high school student’s life. The Versailles FFA Chapter recognizes those students from each class who excelled in academics in all high school classes. Outstanding Scholarship Winners: 8th Grade Class: Taylor Wagner, Emmit DeMange, and Andrew Wuebker. Freshman Class: Zoe Billenstein. Sophomore Class: Joe Ruhenkamp. Junior Class: Dalton Hesson, Delaney Barga, Caleb Kaiser, and Jaydon Groff. Senior Class: Cayla Batten, Luke Billenstein, and Kennedy Hughes.

The fruit-selling winners are as followes: Top-selling family was Greg and Alex Dircksen, second-place family was James and Renea Schmitmeyer, and third-place family was Mallory and Danica York, The top-selling individual was Laura Wuebker; second-place individual was Dalton Hesson and third-place individual was Kendall Evers.

2021 State FFA Degree Candidates included: Delaney Barga, Clay Bergman, Wyatt Browder, Jayden Groff, Owen Gehret, Wesley Gehret, Carter Luthman, Dalton Hesson, Caleb Kaiser, Cory Timmerman, Laura Wuebker, Mallory York, Cayla Batten, Greg Bohman, Sara Cavin, Josh Luthman, and Jessical Lyme. The Versailles FFA had 17 State Degree Candidates which is a tie for the most ever in history!

2021 American Degree Candidates included: Caden Buschur, Emma Peters, Ian Gehret, Austin Timmerman, and Deanna Hesson.

The Chapter also recognized those who assisted with all types of activities during their study hall which include: Sara Cavin, Cayla Batten, Sam Bensman, Tori Tyo, Emma Midddendor, Grifon Miller, Laura Wuebker, Lauren Sherman, Jayden Groff, Dalton Hesson, Kennedy Hughes, Jacob Mescher, Carlie Gehret, Lydia Gilmore, and Lizzy May.

The highlight of the awards program was the announcement of the top awards.

2021 8th Grade Class Star Greenhands: Colin Batten, Andrew Wuebker, Blake Schmitmeyer, Lincoln Winner, Maggie McGlinch, and Jeremiah Wagner. The 2021 Star in Ag Placement: Renea Schmitmeyer, 2021 Leadership Award: Luke Billenstein, 2021 Achievement Winners: Alex Kaiser and Kobe Epperly, 2021 Ideas Unlimited Madison Henry and the 2021 Star Farmer: Noah Barga.

As part of the evening, Versailles FFA conducted a silent auction to benefit the Versailles FFA Chapter, FFA Alumni, and Trevor Forever Memorial Scholarship Fund. A number of items were auctioned off.

There were also several scholarships awarded with the help of the Versailles FFA Alumni. Emma Peters, Ian Gehret, and Caden Buschur who are all majoring in agriculture, each received a book scholarship from the alumni. The next scholarship given was in memory of Doug and Craig Meier, given to students who plan on entering full-time farming or who are full time farming after graduation. Kobe Epperly, Greg Bohman, and Madison Henry received this scholarship and was rewarded with an Ag Production Grant. As part of the John Gehret Memorial Scholarship, Sara Cavin, Morgan Schlater, and Darian Feltz.

The Versailles FFA would like to say thank you to the people and businesses that helped make the banquet a success.

Chapter and State Proficiency Award winners from left to right: Cory Timmerman, Carter Luthman, Mallory York, Renea Schmitmeyer, Noah Barga, Alex Kaiser, Breanna Nieport, Madison Henry, and Wes Gehret. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_image004.jpg Chapter and State Proficiency Award winners from left to right: Cory Timmerman, Carter Luthman, Mallory York, Renea Schmitmeyer, Noah Barga, Alex Kaiser, Breanna Nieport, Madison Henry, and Wes Gehret. Provided photo Upcoming State FFA Degree Recipients from left to right: (back row) Greg Bohman, Carter Luthman, Jayden Groff, Dalton Hesson, Caleb Kaiser, Wyatt Browder, Clay Bergman, (front row, L to R) Delany Barga, Laura Wuebker, Cayla Batten, Sara Cavin, Mallory York, Cory Timmerman, Owen Gehret, Wes Gehret, and Jessica Lyme. A special thanks to Phelan Insurance and Bruns Animal Clinic for sponsoring the plaques. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_image007.jpg Upcoming State FFA Degree Recipients from left to right: (back row) Greg Bohman, Carter Luthman, Jayden Groff, Dalton Hesson, Caleb Kaiser, Wyatt Browder, Clay Bergman, (front row, L to R) Delany Barga, Laura Wuebker, Cayla Batten, Sara Cavin, Mallory York, Cory Timmerman, Owen Gehret, Wes Gehret, and Jessica Lyme. A special thanks to Phelan Insurance and Bruns Animal Clinic for sponsoring the plaques. Provided photo Versailles FFA Officer Team from left to right: Sentinel Lexie DeMange, Treasurer Lizzy May, Secretary Elise George, President Dalton Hesson, Vice President Delaney Barga, Reporter Laura Wuebker, and Student Advisor Zoe Billenstein. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_image008.jpg Versailles FFA Officer Team from left to right: Sentinel Lexie DeMange, Treasurer Lizzy May, Secretary Elise George, President Dalton Hesson, Vice President Delaney Barga, Reporter Laura Wuebker, and Student Advisor Zoe Billenstein. Provided photo Versailles FFA Star Award Recipients from left to right: Noah Barga, Luke Billenstein, Renea Schmitmeyer, Kobe Epperly, Alex Kaiser, and Madison Henry. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_image006.jpg Versailles FFA Star Award Recipients from left to right: Noah Barga, Luke Billenstein, Renea Schmitmeyer, Kobe Epperly, Alex Kaiser, and Madison Henry. Provided photo Versailles FFA Star Greenhands at the 86th Annual Versailles FFA Banquet from left to right: Maggie McGlinch, Colin Batten, Andrew Wuebker, Blake Schmitemeyer, Lincoln Winner, and Jeremiah Wagner. https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_image005.jpg Versailles FFA Star Greenhands at the 86th Annual Versailles FFA Banquet from left to right: Maggie McGlinch, Colin Batten, Andrew Wuebker, Blake Schmitemeyer, Lincoln Winner, and Jeremiah Wagner. Provided photo