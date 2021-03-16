Local providers offer resources to seniors, 55 and up

GREENVILLE — Birchwood Training and Senior Center has partnered with local providers to offer a senior resource fair, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, April 1.

The resource fair is open to seniors 55 and up, to provide information on local services while you enjoy lunch and a tour of the newly renovated training and resource center at 5844 Jaysville-St Johns Road, in Greenville. Experts will be on hand to provide free walker and cane adjustments, and education on senior living options, social services, home health care, hospice services, legal options for future planning, and local transportation services.

This opportunity is a collaborative effort, brought to the community by Village Green Health Campus, Catholic Social Services, Buckeye Home Health Care, DayCity Hospice, Miami Valley Community Action Partnership, Lovett & House, Greenville Transit System, and Wayne HealthCare, in conjunction with the Darke County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

The event will adhere to state and local guidelines for occupancy and safety. Attendees are requested to wear masks, practice safe social distancing, and RSVP, as occupancy is limited. Please RSVP at 937-575-7128 by March 26.

Come join us to enjoy lunch, learn about resources available to assist you and/or your loved ones, get professional walker and cane adjustments, and tour this innovative new training and senior center, located on the heart of Darke County.