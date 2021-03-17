70th Annual Poultry Days coming June 11-13

VERSAILLES — Now is the time to order a cooler filled with World Famous Poultry Days Chicken at VersaillesPoultryDays.com. A limited supply is available, and coolers will only be sold pre-sale at versaillespoultrydays.com

The 70th Annual Versailles Poultry Days Festival is right around the corner, happening June 11 to 13, 2021. This means that it’s time to guarantee a cooler filled with delicious Poultry Days BBQ Chicken. Once again, Poultry Days will be offering chicken via bulk coolers that can be shared with coworkers, family, and friends. Slow cooked over charcoal and dipped in the secret Poultry Days sauce, the savory BBQ chicken freezes well — which means Poultry Days Chicken can be enjoyed all year long.

The Poultry Days Board heard festival patrons loud and clear and will be offering a new pick up location for cooler and bulk orders. Pick up a cooler without waiting in the main chicken line at the Versailles Exempted High School, right across the street from the festival grounds. This location will be for bulk orders only and provides easy access and quick pick up. The Poultry Days Board hopes this change will provide the best experience possible for all. The main line located at the old High School will remain in place and focus exclusively on serving single chicken dinners.

Bulk chicken coolers include 20 half chickens and are priced at $150 per cooler. Ordering and payment can be completed at VersaillesPoultryDays.com. Select your preferred pick-up time at VersaillesPoultryDays.com for Friday 11:30 a.m., 3 p.m., and 5 p.m., or Saturday and Sunday, 11:30 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. We ask that you provide proof of purchase (email, image, or printed copy all accepted) on the day of pick up.

Delivery within 25 miles of Versailles will be offered again this year, available Friday, June 11, by 11:30 a.m., to those who purchase a minimum of two coolers . For an additional $40 (minimum of two orders), orders will include sides of 40 Mikesell’s potato chips, 40 containers of applesauce, 40 dinner rolls with butter, 40 orange drinks, and plastic cutlery. Perfect for a business lunch or to enjoy with family and friends.

Pre-sale tickets for individual dinners will go on sale at John’s IGA, the Versailles S&L and the Versailles Branch of Park National Bank in early April 2021.

Have chicken questions? We are happy to answer them at vpdchickenline@gmail.com. Festival questions can be directed to poultrydayschairman@gmail.com or follow us on Facebook or Instagram for updates. We look forward to seeing you at the 70th Annual Poultry Days Festival — Serving up summer fun since 1952!

Delivery option, new location added