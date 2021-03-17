Commissioners discuss CDBG grants, loans

GREENVILLE — The Darke County Board of Commissioners met Monday afternoon to discuss and approve community and business development grants throughout the county. Commissioners Matt Aultman, Mike Stegall, and Larry Holmes were all present.

The board approved the annual renewal of three service agreements with the Darke Co. Jail, Government Center, and Courthouse. All three agreements approve scheduled maintenance at each location that is to be performed by Comfort Systems USA. The three agreements are to be paid in a total amount of $7,406.

An expense request was approved for the Darke County Prosecutor’s Office for a spring training seminar in Columbus. The total expense approved was $769.75

A standard form of agreement and notice to proceed was approved for the Village of Gettysburg WTP control upgrades. The contractors will be paid a sum of $48,800 upon completion of the work. The upgrades will be paid for entirely out of Darke County CDBG grant money, with no expenses incurred to the village. The commissioners noted, however, that Darke County is only responsible for an amount up to $48,800, and any additional costs must be paid by the village.

The board also approved a notice to proceed with the Village of Gettysburg for its well rehabilitation project with Ortman Drilling, Inc. The Darke County CDBG grant funds will cover an amount up to $16,200, and the village will pay approximately $300.

An addendum with the Ohio Department of Public Safety was approved. This entered the county into a lease for the Greenville Deputy Registrar’s office space. The lease will run from July 1, 2021 through June 30, 2023, at an annual rate of $18,522, or $1,543.50 per month.

The board entered into a CDBG loan agreement with OD Leasing Enterprises, LLC for the borrowing and installation of new equipment at Jafe Decorating, Inc., on Martin Street in Greenville. The installation of new equipment is expected to create around 20 new jobs. The board approved the request of $373,000 from the Darke County Economic Development Revolving Loan fund.

Resolution (R-76-21) was approved. This resolution relinquished the Darke Co. Auditor’s depository responsibilities to the Darke Co. Park District, and allowed the park district to undertake their own depository responsibilities. The commissioners noted this should simply the process of transferring funds for the park district.

The commissioners signed a proclamation designating March 29 as “National Vietnam War Veteran’s Day.” March 29 marks the date that the U.S. formally ended its involvement in the Vietnam conflict. The official proclamation reads that March 29, in Darke County, is regarded as “Welcome Home Veterans Day.”

Commissioners Mike Stegall and Larry Holmes offered their thanks to Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine for visiting Greenville last Saturday to view the Reid and Family Health vaccination site.

“The work being done at the vaccination site is a collaborative effort, and it’s wonderful to see so many people getting vaccinated in such an efficient and timely manner,” said Holmes. “Hopefully with more people getting vaccinated, we will begin to see cases numbers lower and the state and country will begin to open up more.”

Holmes also praised Rep. Susan Machester’s sponsor of House Bill 146, which allows prevailing wage to be permissive, in turn permitting local government entities to decide whether or not to use prevailing wage on specific projects. Holmes said this is a big development for localities, and sees it as a positive development for the county should the bill pass.

The commissioner’s brief Wednesday agenda featured two fund transfers, and the St. Patty’s day spirit was alive and well at the office.

The Darke County Board of Commissioners meets every Monday and Wednesday at 1:30 p.m. at 520 S. Broadway Street in Greenville. To contact them, call 937-547-7370.

