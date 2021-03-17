Adoptable Pet of the Week

DARKE COUNTY — Chandler, a young tan and white neutered male Great Dane/Lab Mix, is a very energetic, playful dog who knows how to sit, shake, loves treats, and plays with toys. This sweet boy loves to play outside and would make a great running buddy. Chandler does need a little help with walking on a leash. Chandler did great for his exam where he was given his Lepto/Parvo/Distemper, rabies, Bordetella vaccines and is heartworm negative.

Come and meet Chandler at the The Darke County Animal Shelter, located at 5066 County Home Road in Greenville. The Shelter is open Monday through Friday (8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 1 to 4 p.m.), and Saturday, (9 to 11:30 a.m.) Just stop by or call 937-547-1645.

Oliver, a four-year-old male neutered full-blooded blue heeler, is a lovable dog who needs a special owner. Because he was involved in an accident when he was only 10 months old, Oliver lost one of his legs. Oliver would do best in a house where he is allowed to be the “king.” He is housebroken, crate-trained, and loves to go for rides. As a herding dog by nature, Oliver needs a fenced-in yard. Oliver’s adoption fee is $175.

Interested in adopting Oliver? Contact BARK Animal Rescue by phone at 937-423-9300, or email at barkanimalrescue14@yahoo.com, or visit them on the web at Barkanimalrescueincof darkecounty.com