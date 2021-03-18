Delores Ely appointed to Greenville City Council

GREENVILLE — The City of Greenville has a new face on its city council. The Darke County Republican Central Committee Precinct Committeemen have recently appointed Delores Ely to fill the unexpired portion of Doris Howdieshell’s current term, representing Greenville’s Second Ward.

Ely, a Greenville native and Greenville High School graduate, has lived and raised her family in Greenville. She retired in 2012 from EMTEC/Southwest Central Ohio Procurement Technical Assistance Center, a non-profit partially funded by the Department of Defense, the Ohio Department of Development and the Edison materials Technology.

“I have always tried to be informed as to what is happening in my home town. I worked in Dayton for years and that did not enable me to take an active part in local politics. Since my retirement, I have become more engaged in what’s going on,” said Ely.

Since her retirement, Ely has become an active member of the community as member of the Darke County Republican Party Central Committee and as a member of the Darke County Republican Women’s Club, currently serving as its second vice-president. She also serves as an election poll worker. In addition, Ely is involved with many Radiant Lighthouse church ministries, where she founded a Bible study for the developmentally disabled, and has seen the group grow from two to 18 members who attend weekly. Ely also makes herself available to seniors when they have transportation needs for doctors’ appointments, grocery shopping and other errands.

In her new role as city councilwoman, Ely commented on what issues and concerns she would prioritize in representing her constituents.

“There are many items that need to be addressed in our city. I am currently trying to bring myself up to date with regards to the most pressing items that have been and will be brought to council,” she said. “I have spent time reviewing previous minutes and committee reports so that I might be informed and be able to make proper decisions with regards to city business. I have two social issues that are of great interest and concern to me, the senior citizens and the developmentally disabled citizens of our community. I would like to see more opportunities and services offered to these two underserved groups of citizens.”

Ely represents those living in Greenville’s Second Ward, which spans three precincts: W. Fourth Street (south) to Sater Street and Sweitzer St. (west) to Haddison Ave; Sater St. (south) to Southbrook Dr. and Fair Street (west) to Jackson St.; and Chestnut St. (south) to Fair St. and Oak St. (west) to Harrison Ave. Her top priority is reaching out to her constituents and all Greenville residents, to listen to their concerns and suggestions for the future, and bring them forward to the city council.

“As I become more familiar with the workings of the city and the needs of the Ward I serve, I will then be able to address issues in detail,” Ely said. “I am currently putting together a fact sheet about myself to distribute to those in the ward asking what concerns they have and what they’d like to see happen in our city.”

Ely added, “I look forward to serving the citizens of Greenville and those who live in the Second Ward. I will do by best to always have an open mind, to look at the facts, costs, and to make decisions based on what is good for all of the citizens of Greenville.”

Ely has recently been appointed to serve on several Greenville City Council committees, including the remainder of the 2020-2021 term as a member of the Committee on Law, as the vice chairman of the Committee on Personnel and Public Relations, and as chairman of the Committee and Issues of Zoning, Planning and Governmental Relations. In addition to her city board participation, Ely has also been appointed to serve as a member of the Community Action Partnership Board, the Council on Aging Board and the Volunteer Firefighters Dependent Fund Board.

She is committed to encouraging Greenville residents to participate in city government, by attending meetings and voicing their concerns.

“All residents, both young and old, should be interested in how their city government operates. One of the best ways is to attend a council meeting. The public, due to COVID restrictions, can attend meetings at present time via Zoom or by YouTubeLive. As restrictions are lifted, the public can attend a meeting on the first and third Tuesdays of each month,” said Ely, adding, “It is also important to know the individuals who make up your city government.”

Ely may be contacted by phone at 937-569-1581 or by email at dely@cityofgreenville.org. Residents may also write Ely by sending a letter to 1105 Harrison Avenue, Greenville, OH 45331.

Ely will next run for re-election in 2023.

Second Ward gets new rep to serve term

By Carol Marsh DarkeCountyMedia.com

