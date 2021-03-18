Seven arraigned in court

GREENVILLE — Seven people appeared in Darke County Common Pleas Court on Thursday for grand jury arraignments. Judge Jonathan P. Hein presided.

Betsy S. Hall, 21, of Greenville, appeared in court and was arraigned on one count of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. If convicted, Hall faces a maximum prison sentence of 12 months and a maximum fine of $2,500, neither of which are mandatory. She retained her previous lawyer, pleaded not guilty, and was granted an OR bond. Her next appearance is scheduled for March 29.

Natalie A. Huston, 35, of Union City, faces one count of aggravated burglary, a first-degree felony. If convicted, Huston has a potential maximum prison sentence of 11 to 16 and a half years and a maximum fine of $20,000, with neither the prison time or fine being mandatory. Huston pleaded not guilty and was issued an OR bond. Her next appearance is scheduled for April 15.

James R. Paris, 50, of Ansonia, was arraigned on one count of possession of methamphetamine, a fifth-degree felony. If convicted, Paris faces a maximum prison sentence of 12 months and a maximum fine of $2,500, neither of which are mandatory. He pleaded not guilty, promised to hire his own lawyer, and was granted an OR bond. Paris’ next appearance is scheduled for April 22.

Ethan F. Flick, 19, of New Madison, faces one count of receiving stolen property, a fourth-degree felony. If convicted, Flick faces a maximum prison sentence of 18 months and a maximum fine of $5,000, neither of which are mandatory. Flick was appointed public defender Nicole Pohlman and entered a not guilty plea. He was granted an OR bond and his next appearance is scheduled for April 22.

Bradley O’Connor, of Hollansburg, was arraigned on two counts of breaking and entering, both fifth-degree felonies, and one count of receiving stolen property, a fifth-degree felony. If convicted on all three counts, he faces a maximum prison sentence of three and a half years and a maximum fine of $10,000. O’Connor stated he is in search of his own lawyer and pleaded not guilty to the charges. He was granted an OR bond and his next appearance is scheduled for April 23.

Jonathan T. Hittle, 19, of Greenville, faces a maximum prison sentence of 8 to 12 years and a maximum fine of $15,000, if convicted, on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. Hittle pleaded not guilty and requested a court appointed lawyer. He was granted an OR bond and his next appearance is scheduled for April 22.

Micah C. Riddle, 18, of Greenville, was arraigned on one count of felonious assault, a second-degree felony. If convicted, Riddle faces a maximum prison sentence of 8 to 12 years and a maximum fine of $15,000. He was appointed public defender Alex Pendl and pleaded not guilty. Riddle was granted an OR bond and his next appearance is scheduled for April 26.

By Nathaniel Kubik DarkeCountyMedia.com

To contact the writer, email nkubik@aimmediamidwest.com or call 937-569-0066.

