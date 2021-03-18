Greenville police blotter

DOMESTIC DISTURBANCE/HARASSMENT

March 14, 11:10 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to the 200 block of Vine Street in reference to a domestic disturbance. Matters were resolved amicably upon officer’s arrival.

March 15, 9:46 p.m.: Police were dispatched to Locust Street in reference to a physical domestic incident in progress. Upon arrival, officers detained Kenny Pryor, who had physically assaulted a woman at the residence. After further investigation, two witnesses gave statements attesting to physical violence. The female was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening, but serious injuries. When police spoke with her in the hospital she didn’t say much of the incident. Pryor was transported to the Darke County Jail where he is being held on no bond for charges of felonious assault.

March 17, 10:44 a.m.: Officers were dispatched to Wayne Healthcare, 835 Sweitzer Street, in reference to a harrasment. The complainant informed that a male had been stalking her and she was not comfortable. Officers provided details about how to get a protection order, and the male was issued a warning for menacing by stalking.

WARRANT

March 14, 10:55 p.m.: Sonya Decembly was arrested on a warrant near Kitchenaid Way for failing to appear for a pretrial in Montgomery County. Decembly was transported to the Darke County Jail.

March 15, 3:36 a.m.: Madison Jenkins was arrested on a warrant near Markwith Avenue and Twelfth Street for failing to appear for an arraignment on the original charge of theft in Montgomery County. Jenkins was transported to the Darke County Jail.

TRAFFIC

March 12, 3:04 p.m.: Police responded to the 600 block of Wagner Avenue in reference to a private property accident. Insurance was collected, damages were checked, and the drivers exchanged information. No major damages were reported, and the drivers resolved matters on their own.

THEFT

March 14, 7:59 p.m.: Police received a theft not in progress complaint from a woman who stated she accidentally left her cell phone in her cart at Walmart. Upon reviewing footage, officer notice that a male suspect had taken the phone from the return desk and concealed it in his pocket. Police have a description of the suspect, but no formal leads at this time.

MISCELLANEOUS

March 11, 7:26 p.m.: Police responded to a miscellaneous complaint on Markwith Avenue. Upon arrival, officer spoke with the complainant who advised that her daughter had been receiving illicit pictures. Officers contacted the local school with the names of the senders.

March 16, 4:26 a.m.: Police responded to Marshalls, 1481 Wagner Avenue, in reference to an alarm going off. It was a false alarm and officers worked to get it shut off.

