BPW grants scholarships to 5 Darke Co. seniors

GREENVILLE — The Greenville Business & Professional Women’s (BPW) Club March 11, 2021, Zoom meeting was hosted by the Scholarship Committee with Chair Kristi Strawser and committee members Sue Huston, Vicki Cost, and Hallie Foureman.

The Scholarship Committee canvassed all eight Darke County high schools for applicants for the scholarship. Each of the finalists submitted a three-minute video of their accomplishments and highlights through high school and shared their future goals. Finalists were: Versailles High School — Audrey Allen, Keri Dirksen, Madison Henry, Lauren Menke, Brooke Timmerman, Cayla Batten, Cassie DeMange, and Kennedy Hughes; Bradford High School — Olivia Daugherty, Abigail Gade, Kendall Hill; Franklin Monroe High School — Rileigh Vance; Ansonia High School — Mariah Troutwine; Greenville High School — Erin Stephens, Allison Powell.

Club members attending the meeting selected the five scholarship winners via electronic ballot and the winners were announced at the end of the meeting. The five scholarship winners include Brooke Timmerman (Versailles), who will study math and criminal law; Kendall Hill (Bradford), who is pursuing her degree in nursing; Kennedy Hughes (Versailles), will study biomedical engineering; Lauren Menke (Versailles), who plans to be a cardiologist; and Madison Henry (Versailles), who will pursue a degree in mechanical engineering.

This year, there were no candidates for the club’s Anna Britton Scholarship which is awarded to a daughter or granddaughter of any current member of the Greenville BPW Club. Anna Britton was an active member of BPW that bequeathed money to award this annual scholarship.

The Greenville BPW Club’s mission is to achieve equity for all women in the workplace through advocacy, education and information. The club is currently selling coupon books to raise money to grant scholarships to the young women of Darke County. The books, which contain 25 coupons to local businesses (most expire Dec. 31, 2021), are available for purchase in Greenville at Merle Norman, Sweet Annie’s Cabin, Teal Dog Boutique, Shelly’s Antiques & Décor, and in Versailles at Swift Gilly Boutique.

The club meets the second Thursday of every month, September through June. Those interested in learning more about the club can contact membership chair Susan Fowble at 937-423-2387 or by email at fowble51@gmail.com. Also more information can be found on the club’s Facebook page at GreenvilleBPWClub.

Kennedy Hughes https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Kennedy-Hughes.jpg Kennedy Hughes Lauren Menke https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Lauren-Menke.jpeg Lauren Menke Madison Henry https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Madison-Henry.jpg Madison Henry Brooke Timmerman https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Brooke-Timmerman.jpg Brooke Timmerman Kendall Hill https://www.dailyadvocate.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/34/2021/03/web1_Kendall-Hill.jpeg Kendall Hill